Tyrod Taylor released from hospital, week-to-week with rib injury

Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor spent Sunday night in a New Jersey hospital after suffering a rib injury in the first half of the team's overtime loss to the Jets and his recovery will now continue at home.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Taylor was released from the hospital on Monday. There's no word on the precise nature of the injury, but Taylor is considered week-to-week moving forward.

Taylor was making his third straight start because Daniel Jones was out with a neck injury. Monday brought word that Jones has been cleared for contact and that puts him in line to start against the Raiders this week.

Rookie Tommy DeVito replaced Taylor on Sunday and completed two passes for a loss of one yard in overtime after going 0-for-4 through the air in regulation.