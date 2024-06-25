Tyrod Taylor receives Sportsperson of the Year at Peninsula Sports Club Headliner’s Night

HAMPTON, VA (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Convention Center was the place to be on Monday night, as the area’s best athletes from the past, present, and future were all honored for their athletic achievements. The Peninsula Sports Club hosted the 74th Annual Headliner’s Night and recognized local collegiate and high school athletes for their athletic achievements, contributions, and academic accomplishments. Six high school athletes will receive a college scholarship.

Featuring the awards, Hampton native Tyrod Taylor was recognized as the Peninsula Sports Club Sportsperson of the Year. Taylor’s resume in high school, college, and the NFL speaks for itself. He led the Hampton Crabbers to a state title in 2005 with a 34-4 overall record over four varsity seasons. In college, he played at Virginia Tech and was inducted into the Virginia Tech Hall of Fame. Most notably, Taylor won the 2010 ACC Player of the Year award, while leading the Hokies to three ACC Championships.

In the NFL, Taylor is heading into his thirteenth season and his first with the New York Jets. The Hampton Native won a Super Bowl in 2012 with the Baltimore Ravens and made a Pro-Bowl appearance in 2015 as the Quarterback for the Buffalo Bills.

