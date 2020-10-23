Tyrod Taylor is questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Jaguars

Doctors medically cleared quarterback Tyrod Taylor to return this week. He was a full participant in practice.

The Chargers, though, list him as questionable to return as Justin Herbert‘s backup.

Taylor hasn’t played since the season opener. He was scheduled to start Week 2, but his lung was punctured while receiving a painkilling injection pregame for a rib injury. Herbert started and won the job in Taylor’s absence.

Easton Stick has served as Herbert’s backup the past four games.

The Chargers won’t have right guard Trai Turner, whom they ruled out with a groin injury, and offensive tackle Storm Norton is doubtful with a knee injury.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga (back), running back Justin Jackson (knee) and receiver K.J. Hill (hip) are questionable.

