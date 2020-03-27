Tyrod Taylor posts photo of workout alongside Cam Newton

Despite both G.M. Tom Telesco and head coach Anthony Lynn expressing confidence in their current stable of quarterbacks, the Los Angeles Chargers could really use some additional help at the position following the departure of Philip Rivers this offseason.

Telesco expressed faith in the team’s internal options for the job last month while Lynn described remaining incumbent option Tyrod Taylor as “a heck of a quarterback.”

Meanwhile, Cam Newton is now a free agent after his release by the Carolina Panthers earlier this week. Newton would make an intriguing possible option for the Chargers to pursue, which made a posting by Taylor on his instagram account Thursday night quite interesting.

Taylor posted a photo to his instagram stories of himself and Newton working out and taking snaps together on a football field.

Perhaps the two just have a friendship and wanted to train together in the offseason. Perhaps its a teasing of what’s to come for the Chargers with both players battling for the starting job in Los Angeles next season. For now, Newton remains a free agent with the Chargers still one of the most logical landing spots for the former league MVP.

