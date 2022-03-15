The Giants wanted to go into the 2022 season with a viable option at quarterback other than Daniel Jones and they’ve reportedly come to agreement with an experienced veteran on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, Tyrod Taylor plans to sign with the Giants when the new league year opens on Wednesday. Taylor was with the Bills in 2017 when Giants General Manager Joe Schoen joined the personnel department, but Giants head coach Brian Daboll was not yet on the Buffalo staff.

Taylor is reportedly signing a two-year deal worth $17 million with $8.5 million in guaranteed money. The full structure of the contract is not clear, but it’s more than the base value of the deal that Mitch Trubisky, who was also believed to be a Giants target, reportedly agreed to with the Steelers. Pittsburgh offers a clearer path to a starting job than the Giants, however.

Taylor started six games for the Texans last season and has also started games for the Chargers and Browns since leaving the Bills at the end of the 2017 season. If Jones doesn’t show improvement or continues his trend of missed time with injury, Taylor will be in line to add to that total.

Tyrod Taylor plans to sign with Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk