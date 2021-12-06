Tyrod Taylor to have MRI on non-throwing wrist

Not much went right for the Texans in their 31-0 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

But one aspect of the game was an injury to Tyrod Taylor‘s non-throwing wrist.

Taylor was evaluated and cleared to return, but rookie quarterback Davis Mills still replaced Taylor in the third quarter of the loss. At that point, Houston was already down 21-0. Taylor was 5-for-13 with 45 yards and an interception.

On Monday, head coach David Culley said Taylor will undergo an MRI on his left wrist. The quarterback was having trouble fielding snaps after hyperextending the wrist.

“We’ll just kind of see how it is,” Culley said, via Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle.

Though Davis Mills didn’t fare much better than Taylor — the rookie finished 6-of-14 passing for 49 yards — Culley said the team will continue to evaluate who will start against the Seahawks in Week 14. That decision will be made later in the week.

