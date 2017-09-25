Tyrod Taylor was laughing at Von Miller’s “unsportsmanlike” act

Tyrod Taylor was all smiles yesterday — and not just because the embattled Bills quarterback was excellent in a win over one of the league’s top defenses.

Taylor also laughed off Von Miller‘s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the fake handshake/too slow move, which both players seemed to enjoy in the moment.

“Me and Von came out the same year [in the draft] and we’re good friends and we were laughing on the field,’’ Taylor said, via Leo Roth of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “I honestly didn’t know it was going to be a flag. Like I said, we were laughing (about it). It ended up working in our favor. I guess a bad play by him at the time, pretty sure he wishes he could have that back.’’

The penalty cost the Broncos 15 yards, and the Bills were able to extend their drive for 10 more plays and burn four minutes from the clock, capping the drive with a field goal which pushed their margin to 10.

It was part of a strong day for Taylor, who came under fire during the preseason, leading some to wonder if he was about to be benched for rookie Nathan Peterman.

Sunday, he had a career-high completion percentage (76.9, 20-of-26) for 213 yards and two touchdowns, for a 126.0 passer rating which was the third-best number in his career.

And, more importantly, he got the win to go with the last laugh.