Tyrod Taylor incident brings back memories for ex-49ers tight end Greg Clark

Before Taylor, 49ers' Clark had a collapsed lung from injection originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Greg Clark was on the ground in immense pain from a mountain-biking accident on Mt. Diablo two-and-a-half weeks ago.

The former 49ers tight end’s mind went racing back to the 1999 football season.

“I hit the rock and I heard the crack,” Clark told NBC Sports Bay Area on Wednesday. “I’m lying there, and I can’t breathe. And I know right away because the last time I heard that same sound and had that same feeling was the Seattle game.”

Clark sustained five broken ribs on his right side in a preseason game against the Seahawks. He missed the first three games of the 1999 regular season. But he managed to play in three games before asking the 49ers' medical staff for anything that would help him cope with the discomfort.

“I was just at a point where I felt like I needed to have a game where I could have a little pain relief,” Clark said. “You’re still dealing with these sub-acute fractures. I just mentally wanted to have a break from the pain. I’d asked to get a block, just to numb the areas.”

What followed was a mishap that nearly cost him his life.

“I never gave all the details on that,” Clark said. “We tried to minimize it.”

But an incident involving Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor on Sunday brings back the memory for Clark and everyone who was around the 49ers more than two decades ago.

“It’s so funny, I’m dealing with these broken ribs and all of a sudden this resurfaces again 21 years later,” Clark said. “I’m like, ‘Oh, geez.’ ”

A Chargers team doctor accidentally punctured Taylor’s lung while attempting to administer a pain-killing injection before Sunday’s game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. Taylor was scratched from the starting lineup shortly before kickoff.

The same thing happened to Clark. His lung was punctured as the 49ers got ready to play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis on Oct. 24, 1999.

But Clark still played in the game despite experiencing some significant clues that things were not right.

“I’d been complaining pretty early on that either someone spiked the water or the towels got washed weird because I could taste that lidocaine or novocaine, whatever they use,” Clark said. “But when they injected that, it obviously went to my lungs.

“So I’d been complaining to Dave Fiore and some other players, ‘Man, do you taste that in the water?’ And they were like, ‘No, no.’ So I just kept playing.”

Clark started and played most of the game. But after Clark caught a 7-yard pass from his former Stanford teammate Steve Stenstrom with 5:27 remaining in the fourth quarter of 49ers’ 40-16 loss, Clark alerted a team doctor that he could not breathe.

“I said, ‘I’m dying out there,’” Clark recalled. “He looked at me, and he could tell by the color of my lips, ‘Hey, we need to get an X-ray right now.’

“That’s’ when the alarm bells went off because they could see that one lung had collapsed.”

As it was explained to Clark, if both lungs collapse, it starts to move the heart over and could lead to cardiac arrest.

The game ended while Clark was in the locker room. The ambulance stationed at the Metrodome had already left. The ambulance was called back for Clark. But it had to deal with postgame traffic around the stadium.

Clark said once he was in the ambulance, he could sense there was major concern.

“I noticed how they were stressed,” Clark said, “and I asked them, ‘Is this serious? Should I call my wife?’ They said yes.”

Clark called his wife, Carle, The stress of the situation with her husband sent her into pre-term labor. She went to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek, while her husband faced a life-threatening situation 2,000 miles away.

“It was like an ER shows you see on TV," Clark said. "You have 12 people around. Everyone is chaotic. They’re cutting off your jersey and everything. There’s not time for an anesthetic, so they’re getting out the scalpel and cutting. You have a bunch of people on one side of you holding you while another guy has a big ol’ pair of pliers and is trying to bust it through the side of your ribs through the cartilage and all that muscle. And he couldn’t get through.

"He was just shaking. You know how you can see a guy’s eyes and know that he’s panicked? I’m screaming. I was swearing like a sailor. It hurt so bad.”

Story continues