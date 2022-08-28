Tyrod Taylor exits game after huge hit in preseason finale

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor has exited the preseason finale after a huge hit against the New York Jets.

The collision came on this play from late in the first quarter. Taylor, under pressure in the pocket rolls out to his right before taking a shot as he lets the pass go. He was able to connect on the throw for a big gain to rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, but stayed down on the turf after the play:

Hoping Tyrod Taylor is okay after taking a big hit on this play. He went to the medical tent.pic.twitter.com/cYZbQ4NsTy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 28, 2022

As noted by Mike Garafolo, Taylor was able to jog off the field and was taken to the medical tent for evaluation:

#Giants QB Tyrod Taylor headed to the medical tent after leaving the game following a big hit. He was able to jog off the field but they're taking him for further evaluation. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 28, 2022

Taylor was then carted off to the locker room:

Giants back-up QB Tyrod Taylor is being carted off to the locker room. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 28, 2022

The Giants signed Taylor this off-season as insurance behind Daniel Jones. Jones, who is entering the fourth year of his contract, had his fifth-year option declined by the organization earlier this off-season. Taylor had been receiving some snaps with the first team this training camp, which was part of the off-season play from Brian Daboll and the Giants.

Now Giants fans are hoping for good news regarding their backup quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire