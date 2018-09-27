Tyrod Taylor’s back injury limits him in practice

Just when it looked like Tyrod Taylor was returning to back up Baker Mayfield on Sunday. . . . Not so fast.

Despite Taylor being cleared from concussion protocol in time for Thursday’s practice, he was limited by his back injury. The Browns now are leaning toward Drew Stanton as Mayfield’s backup Sunday.

“We will see,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “We’ll see exactly where that is. [Taylor] didn’t do a lot so I’ll make sure that if we do put him out there, that he’s ready to go. I’ll know more about that [Friday].”

Jackson said he will make his decision before the team departs for Oakland on Friday afternoon.

“What’s important is for our team to know exactly where we are at backup quarterback,” Jackson said.

Stanton went 3-1 as the starter for the Cardinals last season. He is 11-6 in his career.

“He has insight I haven’t seen from very many guys,” offensive coordinator Todd Haley said.