Tyrod Taylor announced as Texans' staring QB; Deshaun Watson to sit

Tyrod Taylor will be the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans in Sunday’s season opener against the Jaguars, David Culley announced.

#Texans coach David Culley tells reporters that Tyrod Taylor will start at QB, which confirms what appeared clear: Deshaun Watson will sit on the roster but not play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2021

"Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback for us, for sure," Culley said.

Taylor signed a one-year contract with the Texans in March.

This confirms that Deshaun Watson will sit on the roster but not play. The reigning NFL passing yards leader requested a trade early in the offseason and since then, Watson has faced lawsuits, a potential NFL suspension and possible criminal charges over accusations of sexual assault.

Watson has also made it clear that he does not want to play for the Texans.

Trades have been discussed, but so far he remains on the roster.