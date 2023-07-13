Tyrin Smith back in the swing after return to UTEP football

The UTEP football team's biggest recruiting haul of the summer, the one that addressed their biggest need, was the most familiar of faces.

Tyrin Smith, last season's No. 1 receiver whose loss to Texas A&M via the transfer portal stamped a huge question mark over the entire wide-out position, came back to UTEP's open arms three weeks ago. This was the second time he entered the portal, the first time he found a new home, the second time he came to realize the Miners were the team he wanted to play with.

UTEP's Tyrin Smith (1) at a football game against FIU at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Like all of his teammates he was going through a little misery of a conditioning practice in 102-degree heat Tuesday afternoon at the Sun Bowl, but he thought it was all worth it to be back at what he considers home.

"I just feel like it was the best thing for me," Smith said. "I wanted to be back with the family, that's the main thing.

"It's always great to be back with the family. Everyone is bonding again, dinners, stuff like that. We're bonding again."

The player throwing him balls, quarterback Gavin Hardison, knows how UTEP transformed with Smith's return.

"Obviously he adds a lot to our team and it's good to have him back," Hardison said. "It's exciting. We've had a relationship for a while. It's good to have him back, we have a lot of depth at the receiver position for sure."

Smith's return is transformative for a team that went through spring with a lot of options at receiver but no proven star. During that spring the senior-to-be Smith found himself buried on the depth chart in College Station where A&M is loaded with veteran receivers. The Aggies return all four receivers who had more than 200 receiving yards last season.

By the mid-point of spring Smith wasn't with the Aggie football team anymore and the immediate rumors were that he might be coming back to El Paso after he finished spring courses at A&M.

That couldn't become official until he enrolled at UTEP, which he has for the summer sessions.

"Things didn't go the way I wanted them to," Smith said of his time at Texas A&M. "I'm not going to say too much about that but I'm glad to be back."

He felt more needed here, which is certainly true. With Smith moving back into the No. 1 receiver slot — he had 49% of the receiving yards produced by wideouts (1,039 yards for Smith) and seven of the 11 touchdowns last year — Kelly Akharaiyi and UTSA transfer Dre Spriggs can take over supporting roles and the large cast behind them can be depth.

UTEP's working through that over the summer, with fall camp beginning July 26 in preparation for the Aug. 26 opener at Jacksonville State.

Hopefully it will be cooler by then but there was no respite Tuesday. There also may be no respite in Jacksonville, Ala., where it could be almost as hot and much more humid.

"It's hot but it's going to prepare us for the whole season, 12 or 13 weeks," Smith said.

Hardison echoed that.

"It's definitely hot but it's good for us, not only physically but mentally — pushing yourself mentally," he said. "College football games are tough, getting yourself mentally strong and physically strong is huge. We're going to be ready for this season for sure.

"I think our team's mentality, we're ready for whatever challenge and we're preparing to play all 12 games. We're taking it one week at a time, (Jacksonville State in) Alabama is our first one, it's going to be hot and it's going to be a strong test because they are a good team. But we're going to be ready for it."

