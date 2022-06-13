Tyrie Cleveland carted off during Broncos practice

Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland‘s bid to make the Broncos may have taken a serious blow on Monday.

Multiple reporters at the team’s first minicamp practice passed along word that Cleveland had to be carted off the field and back to the facility after suffering an injury. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett didn’t have an update on Cleveland’s condition when he spoke to reporters, but those reports indicated it was a leg or knee injury.

Cleveland was a 2020 seventh-round pick by Denver and he’s played in 17 games over his first two seasons. He caught six passes for 63 yards as a rookie and has seen most of his time on special teams in both seasons.

Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and Jerry Jeudy headline a Broncos receiver group that also includes Cleveland, KJ Hamler, Kendall Hinton, Travis Fulgham, Seth Williams, and 2022 fifth-rounder Montrell Washington.

