Tyrese Samuel lifts Florida basketball to win over Missouri

Tyrese Samuel led four scorers in double figures with a season-high 28 points, lifting No. 24 Florida basketball to an 83-74 win over Missouri at the O'Connell Center,

The Florida Gators (20-8, 10-5 SEC) reached 20 wins in the regular season for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign. Florida won its seventh straight at home and improved to 13-1 at the O'Connell Center this season.

Florida played most of the second half without its leading scorer, Walter Clayton Jr., who fouled out with 14:08 remaining after being whistled for a technical foul. Zyon Pullin added 21 points for the Gators, Clayton scored 13 points and Micah Handlogten posted his fourth double-double of the season (12 points, 12 rebounds).

Sean East II led Missouri (8-20, 0-15 SEC) with 20 points. Nick Honor added 15 points for the Tigers, who lost their 15th straight game.

Samuel scored 12 points in the first half, helping the Gators jump to a 37-28 halftime lead. Florida struggled from the perimeter in the first half, shooting just 37.1 percent from the field and 20 percent (3-15) from 3-point range.

Here are three takeaways from the Florida win:

Zyon Pullin steps up offensively for the Florida Gators with Walter Clayton on the bench

Pullin scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half, going 4 for 5 from 3-point range and 6 of 11 from the field.

UF basketball gets back to work on the boards

After being outrebounded in each of its last two games, Florida was better on the boards against the Tigers. Florida outrebounded Missouri 38-27, grabbed 13 offensive rebounds and outscored the Tigers 14-8 in second-chance points.

UF basketball doesn't get much from its bench

Missouri stayed in striking distance throughout the game because Florida didn't get much bench production. The Tigers outscored the Gators 21-5 in bench points despite Clayton sitting for a long stretch in the second half due to fouling out.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball holds off Missouri Tigers