Tyrese Maxey's incredible performance earned a shoutout from star guard Ja Morant

Maxey's huge game earns him a shoutout from NBA star originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

In case you missed it, Sixers rookie Tyrese Maxey exploded for 39 points on Saturday in the Sixers' shorthanded loss to the Nuggets.

It was super weird to watch a team with just seven players, and pretty unexpected to see Maxey play 44 minutes in the 10th game of his career, but the rookie absolutely made the most of his opportunity, dropping 39 points (in a loss, but that's okay.)

And Sixers fans weren't the only ones who took notice.

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant, who is currently sidelined with an ankle sprain, must've been watching the Sixers game on Saturday afternoon, because the second-year playmaker gave Maxey a shoutout in the middle of the game as the rookie continued to pile up the buckets:

maxey hooping — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 9, 2021

Not a bad guy to impress! Morant is the reigning Rookie of the Year, and is one of the future faces of the NBA. He's also a guy you wouldn't mind seeing Maxey pattern his game after, a high-flying, athletic playmaker and scorer who sees the whole floor and is a total menace on offense.

His numbers are inflated after Saturday's game, but Maxey is currently averaging 10.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game on 48.9% shooting, including 36.3% from deep.

A balanced and talented rookie class will likely keep Maxey out of realistic Rookie of the Year contention... but maybe Saturday's performance will earn Maxey more minutes as the season goes on? Stranger things have happened.

We'll just have to wait and see.