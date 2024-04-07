Tyrese Maxey in, Tobias Harris out as Sixers look for win vs. Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to pick up a much-needed win when they take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night. They will be a bit short-handed as the Sixers will be missing some key starters out on the floor.

Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery), Kyle Lowry (rest), and Tobias Harris (left knee contusion) are all out for this contest against the Spurs. Embiid and Lowry played in Saturday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies while Harris will miss his third consecutive game with the injury.

As for Tyrese Maxey, he was listed as questionable due to left hip tightness. He will play against the Spurs on Sunday evening.

The Sixers are still chasing the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers in the standings and need this one. It will be tough to defend Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama without the services of Embiid, but Maxey should be able to provide a lot of scoring for this group.

Tip off from the Frost Bank Center is set for 7 p.m. EDT.

