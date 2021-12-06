Tyrese Maxey out for Sixers vs. Hornets due to non-COVID illness

As the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Charlotte Hornets on Monday for the third game of a 4-game road trip–they will face the Hornets again on Wednesday–they will do so shorthanded. This appears to be a bit of a theme for the Sixers lately and it continues in Buzz City.

After not having Tobias Harris on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks due to a non-COVID illness, they will now be without Tyrese Maxey on Monday against Charlotte. Maxey is also out due to a non-COVID illness and it will be his first missed game of the season after playing in the first 23 of the season for Philadelphia.

The Hornets are missing five players–including LaMelo Ball–due to the health and safety protocols so that puts a damper a bit on this matchup. Charlotte will also be missing Ball’s backup, Ish Smith, so it will be tough for them to handle the ball and get into their sets.

Even with Maxey out, the Sixers should be able to go to work early and often in this one. Shake Milton will just have to assume more of a ball-handling responsibility.

