Tyrese Maxey, new Sixers additions attend Eagles-Cowboys matchup

One of the biggest, if not the biggest, days on the sports calendar in Philadelphia is when the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys match up. The two franchises have a historic rivalry and there is no love lost between the two teams.

With the Philadelphia 76ers on an off day, some of the Sixers decided to attend the contest at Lincoln Financial Field.

Tyrese Maxey attended the game along with Philly native Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, and KJ Martin. Morris Sr., obviously, understand the importance of the Eagles-Cowboys matchup while Maxey and Covington have played in Philly long enough to understand it. Martin got his first taste of the rivalry in Philly.

The Sixers are currently on a 4-game winning streak and they will look to keep things going in the right direction on Monday when they play host to the Washington Wizards. Maxey has done a terrific job stepping in as the team’s point guard and he will look to keep things rolling.

