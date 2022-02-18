Tyrese Maxey praises Sixers star James Harden for advice in win over Bucks

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey got off a rough start on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Sixers found themselves down by 12 in the second quarter and they needed somebody to help Joel Embiid on the offensive end.

Maxey then received some advice and some coaching from new star James Harden and he then rattled off 14 points in the second to help Embiid and the Sixers turned that deficit into a 69-61 halftime lead. Maxey has received praise from Harden before, but now, it was Maxey’s turn to give some love to The Beard after their win over the Bucks.

Maxey joined ESPN on “NBA Today” while in Cleveland for All-Star activities and he had some big praise for Harden and his impact:

I mean that’s a former MVP and I really appreciate him. I feel like I’ve known him for a long time. I’ve only known for a couple of days, but he’s been in my ear lately, just being myself, be aggressive. Last night in the game I think he felt like I was being passive early and he pulled me to the side in a timeout say ‘go be yourself’ and I tried to do that and he helped me help us win the game.

Harden being in Maxey’s ear is so important. The fact that he traveled with the team, which was his own idea, to be with the team and continue to try and grow a bond with the team and build chemistry, that’s a big positive for Philadelphia as they move in the right direction.

