Tyrese Maxey praises James Harden for professionalism at Sixers camp

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to work through the James Harden trade request, The Beard did end up joining the team for training camp out at Colorado State University.

After missing media day and then the first day of camp, most believed he wouldn’t show up. They also believed that if he did end up attending camp, he would just cause a ton of disruption in order to force the Sixers’ hand to trade him to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Instead, Harden has been a true professional and has been working hard in the drills and in practice for the Sixers. Tyrese Maxey explained it all while being a guest on “The Old Man and the Three” with former Sixers guard JJ Redick:

“First of all, I’m gonna give a shoutout to JH because he didn’t make it weird at all. He came in and he was very like—it’s not what I was expecting. I’m just gonna be honest, not what I expected. He was very receptive. He worked hard. He did all the drills. He was talking to even young guys that he didn’t know. Think about it James Harden won MVP, scoring champ. two time assists leader like he’s sitting there talking to guys like Ricky Council, ‘Hey, when you help, do this’ and I’m like—it’s not what I was expecting.”

“It’s sad to say this, but this is normal for me. I don’t even want it like—I’m not trying to downplay it, but it’s sad that this is the normal situation for us. Like, I’ve been through this before so I’m not even like—most guys that we have on our team, the guys that have been in rotation. The Joel’s (Embiid), Tobias (Harris), Danny Green who came back, myself, we’ve been through this situation. So it’s like, we’re kind of just telling the young guys like ‘Look, we’re here to practice. This is our job. We’re here to focus.’ And then Nick Nurse and his staff make it easy as well. They’ve made it fun. They’ve made it competitive. Guys aren’t really focused on that situation and like I said, JH, he’s been a professional about the situation so it’s been great man, honestly. We really worked. Guys are really buying into Nick Nurse’s system and I’m ready to see what it looks like against other teams.”

Tyrese Maxey on the Harden trade situation and why training camp vibes were 💯 for the 76ers. Full ep drops tomorrow l! pic.twitter.com/VwKtB8wjcq — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) October 12, 2023

