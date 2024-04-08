Tyrese Maxey joins Allen Iverson, Wilt Chamberlain in Sixers history

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to walk away with a 133-126 double-overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs. It was a terrific all-around effort in which Philadelphia was able to overcome the absences of Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Kyle Lowry, and others.

The Sixers received big performances on Sunday from Nic Batum, Ricky Council IV, Kelly Oubre Jr., and others, but Tyrese Maxey stole the show.

Maxey scored a career-high 52 points while playing 53:57 on the night and he was able to help the Sixers get the job done. In the process, Maxey joined Allen Iverson, Wilt Chamberlain, and Embiid in the record books of the Sixers. They are the only players in Sixers history who have scored 50-plus points in a single season three separate times.

Maxey is averaging 25.9 points and 6.3 assists as he moves forward with the 2023-24 season. With three games left, he is likely headed to his first All-NBA Team and will look to help lift the Sixers out of the play-in tournament.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire