Tyrese Maxey happy to be back with Sixers following time in protocols

The Philadelphia 76ers will get a little help on Wednesday when they return home to take on the Charlotte Hornets. After missing four games due to being in the health and safety protocols, Tyrese Maxey will make his return to the floor after clearing protocols.

The team convened for shootaround on Wednesday morning and Maxey was able to get some time and some work in before making his return to the floor. For a guy that loves the game as much as he does, he is just happy to be back out there with the team and ready to play.

“I feel great,” said Maxey. “I feel happy, honestly, that’s really what I am, happy to be back. It was great watching on TV seeing my guys work extremely hard and win four straight games now. Total of seven, but it’s great to be back.”

Despite testing positive for COVID-19, Maxey did not have a symptom. He had to sit there and act like he was sick and stay away from everybody due to the positive test.

“I never had a symptom the entire time,” he stated. “It was extremely weird like, I didn’t cough one time, sneeze no congestion, was never tired, but, I was basically at home acting like I was sick, perfectly healthy.”

That is a weird situation for anybody to be in especially a young, energetic guy like Maxey who just wants to be out there and play with his teammates. So to have to be away from everybody despite not feeling any symptoms or really being sick was tough for him.

“Extremely weird,” he added. “Just weird because I don’t want my parents or anybody to get it. So, of course, I don’t want to go mess with them or anything but like, just sitting in the room acting like I’m sick. I’m not drinking tea. I’m still eating normal, but not sick. I mean, it is what it is and it’s the times that we’re in today. So I got used to it.”

He was able to get some work in before the team left for Texas and their win over the Houston Rockets. He revealed he tested negative before the team left on the road and he was able to get some work in which should bode well for him for Wednesday.

Story continues

“I was able to work out maybe one or two times,” he said. “Then I was able to play a little bit in a low-minute game so that was great, too.”

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

List

3 teams who should give the Sixers a call about a Ben Simmons deal

Related