Tyrese Maxey gives praise to undrafted Sixers rookie Ricky Council IV

PHILADELPHIA — As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to move forward with the 2023-24 season after the All-Star break, they will need others to step up with their main pieces dealing with ailments at the moment.

One player who has answered the call has been undrafted rookie Ricky Council IV. The young forward out of Arkansas has done a great job of filling in and playing some real minutes for this group. He played a big factor in road wins over the Washington Wizards and the Cleveland Cavaliers and then had 13 points off the bench in the loss to the Miami Heat.

Council IV has caught the eyes of his teammates. Especially, Tyrese Maxey who has continued to take on more of a leadership role for this Sixers team.

“He’s energetic,” Maxey said of Council IV following the loss to Miami. “I was watching his workout before the game he was flying around going 100 miles an hour. I was like ‘Hey, man, listen here. You got to play 25 minutes. You to slow down.’ But just he’s a ball of energy and we need.”

Needing everybody has been the message Maxey has preached as of late. He shared a big message to his team before the team’s Feb. 9 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks that everybody needs to be better and they need to step up. The play of the other guys will keep them afloat until Joel Embiid and the other ailing Sixers return.

That’s where Council IV comes in.

“Like I told everybody before the Atlanta game, we’re gonna need everybody to play and everybody go out there and compete extremely hard and I feel like he’s done that,” Maxey added of Council IV. “It’s funny, like he’s still trying to learn certain positions and what to do on the switch or whatever, but as long as he goes out there and plays extremely hard, it will be OK.”

The Sixers will take on the New York Knicks on Thursday to open up play after the All-Star break.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire