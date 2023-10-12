Tyrese Maxey gives love to Kelly Oubre Jr. after Sixers fall to Celtics

PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers fell to the Boston Celtics 112-101 on Wednesday night back at home in the preseason, but they got a big performance out of a newcomer on the team.

Kelly Oubre Jr., who was a late addition in September, poured in 18 points and shot 4-for-6 from deep off the bench. He was able to make an impact quickly on the offensive end and he also was able to make contributions defensively.

If the Sixers are able to get this type of production out of Oubre Jr. on a consistent basis in the regular season, then that will be a big help to Philadelphia’s chances.

“Me and Melt (De’Anthony) was sitting on a bench today and I was just saying what he brings defensively, we know that he brings offense,” Tyrese Maxey said of Oubre Jr. “He averaged 20 last year with Charlotte. So he shoots the ball well, he’s able to get to the cup, he’s cutting, he can do all those different things, and he can play off guys. ”

The off-ball movement from Oubre Jr. is going to be important for Philadelphia out on the floor. Especially, when James Harden and Joel Embiid come into the fold and all the attention that those two attract.

“I feel like when Joel comes back and James and whatever situation he’s got going on, he’s gonna be a really good guy to play with them,” Maxey added. “Then myself as well.”

In terms of his success from deep, Oubre Jr. talked with trainer Drew Hanlen in order to make a little adjustment in his shot.

“I saw Drew Hanlen earlier,” he explained. “Honestly, he told me that my shoulders weren’t squared. I just made that adjustment, tried to shoot the easy ones and that’s the key.”

As Maxey mentioned, Oubre Jr. averaged 20.3 points while with the Charlotte Hornets in the 2022-23 season. The Sixers are not worried about what he brings to the table on the offensive end. They know that will be there. They are impressed, however, with his work on defense.

“Offensively, we have no worries,” Maxey finished. “Defensively, with his length and his activity and just the way he defends guys. It’s hard to explain because when you’re out there, he’s just flying around, and then he’s just making plays. Getting his hands on deflections and get on the ball. It’s good to have him on our side instead of him being in Charlotte.”

