Tyrese Maxey drills the trey

Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon.
Cole Ragans, Bryce Miller, Tanner Bibee and Jordan Wicks discussed with Yahoo Sports what they see as their next steps to big-league success.
One personnel man noted that he saw Caleb Williams gravitate toward Odunze on more than one occasion this week, a reality that has likely fed into buzz that the Bears could maneuver to pair Odunze with Williams.
Santana wore No. 41 throughout his career as a tribute to Victor Martinez.
As one agent said this week: “Players are making better decisions when they only have something minimal, or nothing, to gain."
According to Hill's lawyer, the lawsuit is an attempt to force the Dolphins receiver to cover the model's medical bills.
The 31-year-old Waller has missed 19 games over the past three seasons.
Uwazurike was suspended by the NFL in 2023 for betting on games during his rookie season.
This is one of the most important weeks in the NFL calendar, and Jorge Martin has identified 10 prospects who could have a big impact on fantasy football in 2024.
Tyreek Hill's latest alleged off-field incident is a bizarre one.
Players from all 32 clubs graded their teams on a range of issues that include treatment of families, head coach, weight room, locker room and team ownership.
After an 11-plus-year hiatus, Anthony Kim will play the entire LIV Golf schedule this season.
Will Ferrari, Mercedes or McLaren give Red Bull a run in 2024?
Perkins was a breakout star as a freshman edge rusher with 7.5 sacks in 2022.
The rarity of the play during games is one reason why the rule is here to stay.