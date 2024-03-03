Tyrese Maxey discusses his head injury after Sixers beat Mavericks

The Philadelphia 76ers suffered a bit of a scare in Sunday’s 120-116 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Tyrese Maxey went down on a drive in the third quarter and was grabbing at his head. That is not exactly a sight the Sixers need to see when considering what they’re dealing with.

After going back to the locker room, Maxey returned to the floor and helped the Sixers close out the win in his hometown. The Sixers were able to pick up an impressive win over the Mavericks and continued to grow as a team.

After the win, Maxey discussed his injury.

“I think that’s what happened,” Maxey told reporters when asked if it was a head injury. “A knee to the head on video so I just slipped. Probably went too fast thinking I’m Flash or something.”

Maxey just went back to the locker room and got some tests. Once he got the OK from the doctors, he was able to get back out there.

“Doctor said I was good,” said Maxey. “So that was great.”

Maxey scored 17 points in the first quarter to help the Sixers receiver from an 11-0 deficit and get the job done on the road. It’s Philadelphia’s first win over the Mavericks in Dallas since April 12, 2021, so Maxey was happy to help the Sixers get that one done.

“I mean, they came out strong,” Maxey explained. “They hit some shots. We had to figure out what they were doing. They blitzed a couple of times. So we tried to get certain guys into action and attack them that way. I just wanted to be aggressive. I refused to go down like that here at the crib. We haven’t won in a minute. So to be able to go out there and get a W tonight was big time.”

Coach Nick Nurse called timeout after the Mavericks jumped out to the 11-0 lead. After that, the Sixers kicked it into high gear and ended the first quarter on a 32-11 run. Philadelphia did not relinquish the lead after that.

“I feel the 11-0 timeout, we had four wide-open shots, right?” Nurse told reporters. “We really executed well for why we didn’t make any of them. So the biggest thing was that was turning into fast transition. They had two catch-and-shoot 3s in that in that run.”

With Maxey continuing to read defenses better and the team picking up an impressive win over the Mavericks, the Sixers now turn their attention to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday to wrap up their quick two-game road trip.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire