Tyrese Maxey discusses big offensive night in Sixers’ win over Hornets

It’s very rare when Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has a rough night shooting the ball let alone two consecutive tough nights. In Philadelphia’s previous two wins over the Detroit Pistons, Maxey combined to shoot just 9-for-29 from the floor and 1-for-12 from deep.

That isn’t very Maxey-like when considering his efficiency, but the rising star found it again on Saturday in a 135-82 drubbing over the Charlotte Hornets on the road. Maxey had 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting and he drilled five triples on eight attempts.

The explosion for Maxey came in the second quarter when he scored 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting and he was 5-for-6 from deep.

“Just being aggressive,” Maxey told reporters after the win. “Going out there, no matter what, make, miss, or if I’m finding somebody to get an open shot, just trying to go out there and continue to lead that second unit or that next group and us being aggressive defensively really helped us get out in transition, get guys some open looks, too so it was good.”

To Maxey’s point, it’s all about being aggressive and being able to play his game regardless of whether he’s making shots or not. He did have seven assists against the Hornets on Saturday night as well which allowed the Sixers to continue to be in a groove on the offensive end.

Philadelphia will return home on Monday to play host to the Chicago Bulls.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire