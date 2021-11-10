Tyrese Maxey with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks

The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) After Denver's Nikola Jokic and Miami's Markieff Morris hit one another, the NBA hit back. Jokic has been suspended one game for shoving Morris in the back, the league announced Tuesday night. Morris won't be playing on Wednesday, either: The Heat said he has a neck injury, diagnosed as whiplash, and has been ruled out from Miami's matchup at the Los Angeles Lakers.