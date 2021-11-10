Tyrese Maxey with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks
Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 11/09/2021
Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 11/09/2021
A six-pack of media notes on a Tuesday night:
Strahinja and Nemanja Jokic created a Twitter account to let Marcus Morris know "we will be waiting for you."
TNT's Charles Barkley rips into Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons for his latest actions.
Markieff Morris: I love to see the hate! No doubt I took a hard foul which I always do but I've never hit a man with his back turned! Luckily we built different over here. I can take my licks and keep pushing. Joker 1 smooth 0 lol. Source: Twitter ...
The Hick From French Lick was a master of psychological warfare on the court.
Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen had time on Monday, Nov. 8. He sat down with GQ magazine for a wide ranging interview and he had a […]
Candace Parker can do it all.
MIAMI (AP) After Denver's Nikola Jokic and Miami's Markieff Morris hit one another, the NBA hit back. Jokic has been suspended one game for shoving Morris in the back, the league announced Tuesday night. Morris won't be playing on Wednesday, either: The Heat said he has a neck injury, diagnosed as whiplash, and has been ruled out from Miami's matchup at the Los Angeles Lakers.
Steph enjoyed being on the other side of a gimmicky defense.
James Harden didn't want to speak about the refs after the Nets' loss to the Bulls on Monday night. No matter. His on-court demeanor spoke volumes. After repeatedly driving into contact and not getting calls - he took just three free throws all ...
Kyrie Irving's chances of playing for the Brooklyn Nets took another hit recently when New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams said the city wouldn't change its vaccine mandate policy during a CNN interview. With Irving remaining inactive, rival NBA teams ...
Where will the top MLB free agents land? And how many of those players will the New York Mets and New York Yankees reel in?
There were lots of strong takes on Twitter after the Ben Simmons-Celtics trade rumor surfaced Monday, and one of the most passionate opinions came from former C's center and NBC Sports Boston analyst Kendrick Perkins.
You have to love the confidence.
The concerns about Alabama and its vulnerability lead to Cincinnati replacing the Crimson Tide in the playoff field of this week's bowl projections.
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman spoke to reporters on Tuesday at the GM Meetings in Carlsbad, CA and addressed a number of offseason questions.
The Giants lost Buster Posey to retirement last week, but they still should be in good shape behind the plate.
Steph Curry knows just how important the Warriors' 9-1 start is.
Here are some player grades from the Golden State Warriors' win over the Atlanta Hawks, including a grade from Steph Curry's 50-point night.