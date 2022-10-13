Tyrese Maxey with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets

Associated Press

The Charlotte Hornets are relying on the continued growth of All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball and the development of a host of young draft picks to help them take the next step after losing in the play-in game the past two seasons. The Hornets, who haven’t won a playoff series in more than two decades, didn’t add any veteran help via trade or free agency in the offseason to put around Ball, other than role player Dennis Smith Jr. “Guys are going to have to emerge,” said coach Steve Clifford, who is back for his second stint with the Hornets after owner Michael Jordan fired James Borrego in April.