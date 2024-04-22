Tyrese Hunter transfers to Memphis, will play for 3rd team in 4 seasons

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas guard Tyrese Hunter will play for head coach Penny Hardaway next season.

Hunter announced on social media Monday that he’ll transfer to Memphis and suit up for the Tigers who went 22-10 last season with an 11-7 mark in the American Athletic Conference. Hardaway and the Tigers missed the NCAA tournament this season but went in 2022 and 2023 and won the National Invitational Tournament in 2021.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Memphis currently has the No. 4 ranked transfer recruiting class according to 247Sports. The Tigers have added Illinois’ Dain Dainja, Tulsa’s PJ Haggerty and Wichita State’s Colby Rogers.

Hunter, the No. 12 ranked transfer recruit in the country according to 247Sports, averaged 11.1 points and 4.4 assists per game for the Longhorns this past season. Hunter played for the Longhorns for two seasons after transferring from Iowa State after his freshman year.

Dillon Mitchell, who announced his intention to enter the transfer portal at the same time Hunter did, is also testing the NBA Draft waters again and hasn’t committed to a school. He has until May 29 to stay in the draft pool or withdraw his name to retain eligibility.

Freshman Chris Johnson has committed to Stephen F. Austin after leaving the Longhorns.

Texas has added Indiana State duo Jayson Kent and Julian Larry along with Arkansas’ Tramon Mark through the transfer portal so far this offseason.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.