Tyrese Haliburton wears Reggie Miller "choke" hoodie after Pacers' Game 7 win

NEW YORK -- Tyrese Haliburton said he didn't even know what the words next to picture on his hooded sweatshirt said. He said it was sent to him a few days ago and he didn't mention who sent it -- and it wasn't clear he was even aware who did.

He even joked that there was no significance to the fact that he was wearing a sweatshirt that had a picture of Reggie Miller giving his famous choke pose from Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference finals while Haliburton was giving a press conference in Madison Square Garden after the Pacers had just beaten the Knicks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Reggie Miller shared this on his IG after the Pacers took down the Knicks in The Garden pic.twitter.com/QsBsZ4hPCl — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) May 19, 2024

"I'm just wearing a hoodie," Haliburton said after the 130-109 win in which he scored 26 points. "I like to be comfy on the plane."

But Haliburton also said that he and Miller "text every day. He's been a very good mentor for me."

Miller posted pictures of Haliburton wearing the sweatshirt on his Instagram account and also posted video of the Knicks' Josh Hart coming up to talk to him during the Pacers' Game 2 loss at Madison Square Garden. He posted that that moment was "When the series CHANGED!! Jalen Brunson you’re a true BALLER, been the best player in these playoffs, but you and your boys can all heal up together on some beautiful beaches in Cancun, please enjoy!!"

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Tyrese Haliburton wears Reggie Miller "choke" hoodie after Game 7 win