Tyrese Haliburton shines in Pacers debut, but Caris LeVert leads Cavs to victory in his return

INDIANAPOLIS – One day after the NBA trade deadline, Pacers president Kevin Pritchard addressed the media before his new-look team hosted the Cavs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana made three trades this week, headlined by two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis being shipped to Sacramento in exchange for budding star Tyrese Haliburton. Indiana also acquired Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson from the Kings in exchange for Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb, and sent Torrey Craig to Phoenix for Jalen Smith.

Pritchard thanked his former players, but initially forgot to thank LeVert, slipping him in at the end of a nearly 30-minute press conference. Pritchard joked that since LeVert slipped his mind, LeVert would score 50 points in his return. He didn’t score that much, but he did slam the door on his old team and helped the Cavs rally for a 120-113 victory.

Tyrese Haliburton shines

Haliburton and Sabonis were the headliners in the Kings-Pacers trade, and after Sabonis made a strong debut Wednesday night in his new city, Haliburton did the same Friday in front of his new fans. The second-year guard came out red hot, shooting a perfect 5-for-5 for 12 points in the first quarter. Indiana erupted for 47 points in the frame, the most it’s scored all season in a quarter, and drained 10 3s.

Haliburton finally missed his first shot early in the second quarter, after starting 6-for-6, and finished with 23 points, six assists and three rebounds (along with six turnovers), but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Cavs’ fourth-quarter surge, which was led by LeVert.

Caris LeVert takes over

Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he hadn’t talked to LeVert about his return to Indiana, but he said he was sure LeVert would have some emotions.

They came out in the fourth quarter.

LeVert, usually mild-mannered, came alive in the final frame, playing tough defense, nailing clutch jumpers and talking trash. He forced Chris Duarte into an air ball on a 3-pointer that resulted in a shot clock violation with 3:38 left in the game, and after Cleveland called timeout, LeVert walked down near his old bench and let them hear about it. LeVert drained three more jumpers after that to hand Indiana its fifth straight loss.

LeVert scored eight of his 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Other debuts

Hield is a career 40.0% 3-pointer shooter, and he held true with a 4-for-10 performance from behind the arc Friday night, but he did a little bit of everything else as well against the Cavs. The six-year NBA veteran registered 16 points, nine rebounds and a season-high eight assists.

Smith and Thompson made their debuts as well, with Smith getting his name called first despite not even being with the Pacers for 24 hours after arriving from Phoenix. Smith has 12 points and 3 rebounds in 21 minutes, highlighted by two 3s and an and-1, and Thompson had two points in 15 minutes.

