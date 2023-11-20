Tyrese Haliburton scores and draws the foul
Tyrese Haliburton scores and draws the foul, 11/19/2023
Tyrese Haliburton scores and draws the foul, 11/19/2023
Maxey and Joel Embiid combined for 87 points in a win over the Pacers.
The Broncos have won three straight games (seriously), including one against the Chiefs (yes, seriously). Can they make it four against the Vikings?
On a day bounce-back performances were everywhere, Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley led the charge. Scott Pianowski examines that and more.
The Longhorns will now take on No. 5 UConn in the Saatva Empire Classic championship on Monday night.
Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.
FedEx Field has yet another issue on its hands.
Stroud and his draft classmate Will Anderson, whom Houston acquired by trading up with Arizona this past spring, came up big in the victory.
The Bills are desperate for a win in Week 11 after dropping two straight games.
The Huskies host the Cougars Saturday in their final Pac-12 matchup.
With a game-icing pick 6 against a woeful Panthers team, DaRon Bland once again shows why the Cowboys' defense will be a threat all season
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The Steelers will avoid Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 11.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.
Verstappen won comfortably, but it was not a straightforward victory.
The top CFP contenders all took care of business on Saturday despite a few close calls.
There's plenty at stake in the final week of the season.
Washington clinched a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a 22-20 victory over Oregon State.
Michigan's win over Maryland on Saturday was quite indicative of its bizarre 2023 season. Another crucial win for the undefeated team — with its head coach nowhere to be seen.
Foster should have been stopped for an 8-yard gain.
Here's how to watch the Washington vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 12 college football schedule.