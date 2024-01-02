Tyrese Haliburton with the nice feed

“It’s our time. It’s our time as a group. As long as we play the right way, we know that we’re gonna be in every basketball game,” Tyrese Haliburton said. The Lakers await on Saturday.
While it feels like Haliburton has come out of nowhere to add himself to the crop of young talent ready to take over the league, it feels a little like déjà vu as well, with the comparisons to Steve Nash being inevitable ... and fitting.
Caitlin Cooper, who has been covering the Indiana Pacers for years, joins Dan Devine to reflect on one of the biggest recent wins in recent Pacers history and to talk about the future of this young team, led by superstar guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Five players were named to the first-ever All-Tournament Team after the inaugural In-Season Tournament wrapped up on Saturday.
Today's edition includes Ohtani's deferred payments, an NFL comeback for the ages, LaLiga's surprising leader, and more.
It's always a good time to talk deals in fantasy basketball, and here are five players — three to target and two to send away.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
Ole Miss had never won 11 games in a single season until 2023.
Harrison finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2023.
The Class of 2024 will be announced ahead of the Super Bowl in February.
Three star players are causing fantasy managers headaches as we head into championship week. Andy Behrens looks to provide some clarity and context.
Bill Belichick beat the Broncos and stayed .500 or better against every NFL team during his New England tenure. But at what cost to the Patriots' overall future?
The Nuggets shot nine more free throws than the Warriors on Christmas, leaving Kerr and Curry exasperated.
Arizona has now lost two of its last three games since it reached No. 1 in the polls earlier this month.
Major League Baseball voted to approve some rule changes Thursday.
With a new SEC landscape and workable schedules next year, don't be surprised if the Rebels and Tigers make noise in the expanded playoff.
On Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
The Hall of Fame class will be revealed during the Final Four in April.
What's going wrong in Philadelphia right now? How did the Bills and Cowboys both hurt their own QB's MVP chances on Sunday? And why is Tommy DeVito's agent squeezing a mom-and-pop pizza shop?
Jason Fitz is joined Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The trio start with the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching changes on defense, as they now have Matt Patricia as de facto defensive coordinator. Were the Eagles right to make big changes despite their great record? In other news, potential coach of the year candidates Dameco Ryans and Kevin Stefanski face off this weekend, both with backup quarterbacks. Jim Harbaugh has been linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, and the trio discuss what they're hearing as far as whether or not the coaching legend will return to the NFL. Jori and Charles are two of the 50 voters for MVP this season, and Fitz picks their brain over who is in the lead, whether a non-quarterback has a shot and Brock Purdy vs. Christian McCaffrey. The hosts finish things off with a discussion around the Chicago Bears and their looming decision at quarterback. Charles spoke with thirteen NFL general managers to get their thoughts, and the general consensus is that the Bears should move on and take Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. But is there anything Justin Fields could do to change their mind?