Tyrese Haliburton to miss second straight game as Pacers try to stop Celtics from clinching series

Injured Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton reacts during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Boston Celtics, Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Injured Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton talks with teammate forward Obi Toppin (1) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Boston Celtics, Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Injured Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton talks with referee Courtney Kirkland (61) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Boston Celtics, Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Tyrese Haliburton, base de los Pacers de Indiana, festeja en el primer partido de la final de la Conferencia Este ante los Celtics de Boston, el martes 21 de mayo de 2024 (AP Foto/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, left, guard Derrick White, center, and center Kristaps Porzingis, right, watch from the bench as the Cleveland Cavaliers lead the Celtics during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have ruled out two-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton for Game 4 on Monday night against Boston because an injured left hamstring.

It’s the second straight game the All-NBA player will miss in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics lead the best-of-seven series 3-0 and can clinch their second NBA Finals appearance with another win. If Indiana does extend the series, Game 5 would be played Wednesday night in Boston.

Haliburton, the league's assists champion, has been the catalyst for the Pacers deepest postseason run in a decade. While the Pacers twice built 18-point leads against Boston without Haliburton in Game 3, the Celtics rallied to retake the lead in the game's final minute and won 114-111 to end the Pacers' perfect postseason mark at home.

Boston will again be without one-time All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis, who hasn’t played since April 29 because of a strained right hamstring. But starting guard Jrue Holiday, who overcame an illness Saturday night, and backup center Luke Kornet, who has a sprained left wrist, are both available.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA