Tyrese Haliburton listed as questionable on injury report with hamstring soreness

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable on the NBA's injury report for Saturday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals with left hamstring soreness.

Haliburton left Thursday's Game 2 in Boston with less than four minutes to go in the third quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game with what at the time was deemed left leg soreness. Haliburton posted 10 points on 4 of 8 shooting and eight assists before the injury, but the Pacers lost Game 2 126-110 to fall behind 2-0 in the series as it heads back to Indianapolis.

Haliburton strained the same hamstring on Jan. 8 in the first half of a win over the Celtics and missed 10 of the next 11 games. He returned after five games but his leg did not react well to that decision so he sat out another five and then returned on a minutes restriction that last about two weeks. The Pacers went 6-4 in the 10 games he missed.

Haliburton was named an Eastern Conference starter in the All-Star Game earlier this season, earning his second straight All-Star nod. On Wednesday he was named to third-team All-NBA, which maximizes the five-year contract extension he signed in July, allowing him to make 30% of the salary cap as opposed to 25% beginning in the 2024-25 season. Haliburton averaged 20.1 points and an NBA-leading 10.9 assists per game this season. In the playoffs, he's averaging 18.7 points and 8.2 assists per game, leading the No. 6 seed Pacers to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Tyrese Haliburton on injury report with hamstring soreness