Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals with hamstring soreness, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said in his pre-game press conference Monday.

The Pacers trail the best-of-seven series 3-0, so if Haliburton doesn't play, it's possible he has played his last game this season.

Carlisle said in his pre-game news conference Saturday that Haliburton "desperately" wanted to play but the decision was taken out of his hands earlier in the day. He said the Pacers would evaluate Haliburton before Monday's game to decide if he would be available, leaving the door open for a return. When asked about the injury during his press availability Sunday, Carlisle said. "I'm not going to talk about that today."

Haliburton initially strained his left hamstring on Jan. 8 in the first half of a game against the Celtics. He missed 10 games with the injury — five before he returned for a road game against Portland and five after his body did not react well to the return. Haliburton was put on a minutes restriction for two weeks after he came back for good.

Haliburton averaged 20.1 points and 10.9 assists per game this season, earning a starting spot on the Eastern Conference All-Star team as well as a position on the All-NBA third team. In the first playoff trip of his career, Haliburton is averaging 18.7 points and 8.2 assists per game.

Second-year guard Andrew Nembhard moved over to point guard in Haliburton's stead on Saturday and scored 32 points, helping the Pacers build an 18-point lead before they faded in the fourth quarter in a 114-111 loss. Veteran backup T.J. McConnell added 23 points off the bench. Rookie guard Ben Sheppard started at shooting guard with Nembhard moved to point, and he went scoreless.

Center Jalen Smith is also out with an illness. Smith averaged 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in the regular season but has played a total of 42 minutes in the playoffs, most of them when games were already decided.

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis is still out with a strained right calf. Center Luke Kornet (sprained left wrist) and guard Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) were both listed as questionable for Boston but are expected to play.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) out for Game 4 of the East finals