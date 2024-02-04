Tyrese Haliburton game-time decision against Hornets; Mathurin, Turner, Smith available

Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is a game-time decision for the Pacers against the Hornets on Sunday evening, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said at his pregame press conference in Charlotte.

Guard Bennedict Mathurin (toe) and centers Myles Turner (ankle) and Jalen Smith (back) will all be available, Carlisle said. Turner and Smith missed Friday's game against the Kings.

Haliburton has been managing his return from a strained left hamstring suffered on Jan. 8 and has been on a minutes restriction over the last three games. He played about 22 minutes in recent games against the Celtics, Knicks and Kings. He started the first two games and didn't return after the 6-minute mark in the third quarter. Against the Kings, he didn't start but played in the fourth quarter.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers vs. Hornets: Tyrese Haliburton game-time decision