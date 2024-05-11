Tyrese Haliburton dominated the first half of Game 3 vs. Knicks. Caitlin Clark loved it.

One day after Caitlin Clark made her Indiana Fever debut at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in an exhibition win over the Atlanta Dream, the rookie was spotted watching the Pacers take on the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton had a great first half with 23 points and 5 3-pointers. Indiana leads at halftime, 63-58.

With 2 minutes and 19 seconds left in the first half, Haliburton drilled another 3. The ESPN cameras cut to Caitlin Clark, who was loving it.

TYRESE HALIBURTON IS SIZZLING ‼️



23 1st half points... Caitlin Clark is loving it!



Knicks-Pacers | Game 3 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/S7uDi3RMMq — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2024

