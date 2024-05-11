Advertisement

Tyrese Haliburton dominated the first half of Game 3 vs. Knicks. Caitlin Clark loved it.

evan frank, indianapolis star
·1 min read

One day after Caitlin Clark made her Indiana Fever debut at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in an exhibition win over the Atlanta Dream, the rookie was spotted watching the Pacers take on the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton had a great first half with 23 points and 5 3-pointers. Indiana leads at halftime, 63-58.

With 2 minutes and 19 seconds left in the first half, Haliburton drilled another 3. The ESPN cameras cut to Caitlin Clark, who was loving it.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Caitlin Clark cheers for Tyrese Haliburton at Game 3 of Pacers-Knicks