Tyrese Haliburton diagnoses disease ailing Kings 42 games into season

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Ham
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Haliburton diagnoses what ails Kings 42 games into season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Every once in a while, an NBA team is allowed a throwaway game. Unfortunately for the Sacramento Kings, they’ve already reached their limit with 30 games remaining in the 2020-21 season. 

Making excuses for a 129-105 drubbing at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers would be disingenuous. The Kings were playing on the second night of a back-to-back, but this season is filled with tough scheduling moments.

Sacramento was facing a team without two stars in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and another starter in Seth Curry. A ragtag group of Sixers were well rested and they punched the Kings in the face early and often.

“I understand that it’s a back-to-back, we’re tired,” rookie Tyrese Haliburton said following the loss. “But that can’t be an excuse, that’s got to be our identity.”

“If you asked around, I don’t know that we’ve found our identity yet,” Haliburton continued. “I don’t know that we’ve found exactly what makes us play our best basketball. We know we can score the ball very well. We know that when we’re getting out, running, we’re able to get easy shots.”

This is a stunning self-assessment from a 21-year-old who has barely scratched the surface of who he will be as an NBA player. But maybe that is exactly the voice that needs to speak up.

We know what the identity of the Rick Adelman-led teams of the late 90's and early 20's was. It was next man up. It was fluid, beautiful basketball. It was sacrifice and roles and it was amazing to watch. 

What is Kings basketball now? What has it been for 15 seasons? If you don't know where you are heading, then you can't be disappointed with where you end up.

Haliburton isn’t jaded by the league and he isn’t willing to accept that this is just how it is when you play for a team like the Kings. He wants more, which is very much in line with the fanbase that has waited a decade and a half for someone to put their finger on an issue and then fix it.

“We’ve just gotta kinda understand what our identity is and do that, cuz right now, it doesn’t really seem like we have identified that,” Haliburton added.

De’Aaron Fox agreed with the sage words of his rookie backcourt mate and said the issue has been a topic of discussion in the locker room.

“Yeah, I think we’ve been very inconsistent with how we’ve been,” Fox said following the loss. “Harrison [Barnes] talked about it and sayin’ we’re kinda a different team tonight than we were in Washington and Boston for sure and even Charlotte, we just didn’t finish that game.”

Maybe this is exactly what Kings basketball is. Inconsistent to a fault. This is the team that started 3-1 on the season. It is the team that fell to 5-10 and then bounced back to .500 at 12-12. It’s the team that lost nine straight and is a 5-5 over their last 10.

Consistently inconsistent is tattooed on this roster and until they shake the moniker, it will be the reason why they miss the playoffs for a fifteenth consecutive season.

How do you find consistency? That’s a great question. But there are plenty of franchises around the NBA that have figured it out. There are even a few that have mastered the concept.

RELATED: Holmes shows love for Sacramento as deadline, free agency loom

This is the missing ingredient for the Kings and it isn’t just on the players or the coaching staff or even the newly formed front office. It’s a franchise level issue and until it is rectified, nights like Saturday in Philly and seasons like the 2020-21 campaign will continue to be the identity of the team.

It took Haliburton a little over half a season to diagnose not only a symptom, but the underlying disease. He might be the smartest rookie to ever walk through the doors in Sacramento, but he is just one young man. It is long past time to treat what ails the franchise, if that’s even possible.

You don’t find consistency by firing head coaches every two seasons. You don’t find consistency by swapping out players or general managers at the drop of a hat. You find consistency by finding the right group, letting them grow together and getting out of the way.

Fits and starts don’t work. Find a core. Build around it. Stay the course.

Haliburton gets it. Fox gets it. Barnes gets it. Richaun Holmes gets it. Start there and build towards something that resembles consistency, functionality and a path forward. Find an identity that is Kings basketball or continue to be defined by what you aren't. It's that simple.

Recommended Stories

  • Tyrese Haliburton with an and one vs the Philadelphia 76ers

    Tyrese Haliburton (Sacramento Kings) with an and one vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 03/20/2021

  • Jordan Poole 'extremely excited' for Nico Mannion's Warriors future

    Jordan Poole's not the only young Warriors guard trying to make the most of an opportunity.

  • Terry Rozier with an assist vs the LA Clippers

    Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets) with an assist vs the LA Clippers, 03/20/2021

  • With LeBron out indefinitely, which team will step up at the NBA trade deadline?

    He’ll return for sure, but who’ll truly be around to greet him upon his re-arrival?

  • Tyrese Maxey with a 2-pointer vs the Sacramento Kings

    Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) with a 2-pointer vs the Sacramento Kings, 03/20/2021

  • Tony Bradley discusses settling in as Sixers starting center amid injuries

    Tony Bradley is settling as the new starting center of the Philadelphia 76ers at the moment.

  • Steve Kerr admits he should've called timeout in Warriors' loss to Grizzlies

    The Warriors' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night swung on a clear turning point.

  • Rumors: Orlando asking steep price in Aaron Gordon trade

    Orlando is asking for a first-round pick and a good young player for Gordon.

  • NBA trade intel: Aaron Gordon, Spencer Dinwiddie, Nemanja Bjelica and more

    NBA trade updates on Aaron Gordon, Spencer Dinwiddie, Nemanja Bjelica, and Aaron Holiday from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

  • Houston Rockets trade Tucker to Bucks in four-player deal

    P.J. Tucker, who had asked for a trade from the Houston Rockets, was sent to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday as part of a four-player NBA deal with draft picks.

  • Hornets vs. Clippers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday

    Losses on back-to-back nights dropped the Hornets (20-20) to .500 to start their road trip heading into Sunday's game against the Clippers (26-16).

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: MVP James Harden, Hall of Famer Chris Webber and trade chip Kyle Lowry

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Reports: Colts re-sign Xavier Rhodes on 1-year deal

    Cornerback Xavier Rhodes has agreed to re-sign with the Indianapolis Colts on a 1-year deal, multiple reports said Saturday. NFL Network and The Athletic reported the agreement was worth $6.5 million. Rhodes, 30, started all 16 games for the Colts last season and recorded two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown in Week 3 against the New York Jets.

  • 'Where I wanted to come': William Jackson III on why he chose Washington

    From Washington's coaching staff to its dominant defensive front, cornerback William Jackson III had plenty of reasons to choose the Burgundy and Gold in free agency.

  • Lee becomes 3-time champ on bad knee, Iowa wins team title

    Iowa won its first NCAA wrestling team title since 2010, and Hawkeyes star Spencer Lee took his third individual title Saturday night competing on a badly injured knee. Already one of Iowa's greats, Lee further burnished his image in the state's wrestling lore when he revealed after his 7-0 victory over Arizona State's Brandon Courtney that he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in one of his knees eight days earlier. The 125-punder outscored his opponents 59-8 in St. Louis to become the seventh Iowa wrestler, and first since 1998, to win three national titles.

  • UFC Vegas 22 results: Derek Brunson outworks a laughing Kevin Holland

    The UFC Vegas 22 results were colored with several spectacular knockouts, but the main event boiled down to a seasoned veteran outworking a rising contender. UFC Vegas 22 results: Derek Brunson dominates Kevin Holland with superior wrestling The UFC Vegas 22 main event started off as a fairly dominant first round for Brunson. That dominance continued throughout the fight. Brunson utilized his wrestling throughout all five rounds to maintain over 15 minutes of ground control. Regardless, it was not enough to shut Holland up. In the second round, the fight saw an interesting exchange on the feet with Holland landing significant strikes that visibly wobbled Brunson. Not long after that burst of momentum for “Trailblazer,” Brunson again secured a takedown and regained ground control. The remainder of the fight was essentially the same story. A total of five takedowns from Brunson and consistent ground control gave Holland slim opportunity to assert any offense. While Holland made a little more UFC history by becoming the first fighter in the promotion to take Brunson down, Brunson did not feed into Holland’s banter. He maintained focus for the entirety of the fight and brought home a well-deserved unanimous decision victory. UFC Vegas 22 results Derek Brunson defeats Kevin Holland UFC Vegas 22 results: Max Griffin lives up to his nickname with vicious KO of Song Kenan Team Alpha Male product Max “Pain” Griffin certainly proved his nickname is well-deserved by clocking Song Kenan with a vicious one-two combination to faceplant him at 2:20 in the first round. Both Griffin and Kenan started the fight with frequent output, trading strikes with momentum swaying back and forth. Not long after a stuffed takedown attempt from Griffin, Kenan landed a right hand along with a kick to the body before “Pain” put Kenan to sleep. In a night full of knockouts, perhaps this was the most impressive one of the evening. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373483568354238464?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 results: Adrian Yanez patiently delivers 3rd-round KO against Gustavo Lopez Adiran Yanez continued to impress fans, pundits and fighters by defeating esteemed prospect Gustavo Lopez by TKO in the third round of their bantamweight scrap. The story of the fight was Yanez walking down Lopez with little concern for the threat his opponent posed on the feet, peppering him with slick boxing combinations throughout and wobbling Lopez several times in the process. Yanez remained extremely patient throughout the fight as well. Rather than chasing the finish, Yanez instead let the knockout come to him. Yanez took home the highlight-reel knockout finish in the third round. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373467670067216385?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 results Adrian Yanez defeats Gustavo Lopez UFC Vegas 22 results: Tai Tuivasa steamrolls newcomer Harry Hunsucker Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa put on an astounding performance, delivering a rude welcome to UFC newcomer Harry Hunsucker with a vicious TKO 49 seconds into the first round. Tuivasa weathered Hunsucker’s early haymakers and quickly neutralized his lead leg with devastating leg kicks before delivering a couple of powerful right hands to knock Hunsucker down. He followed with ground and pound strikes before the fight was stopped. With this victory over a short notice opponent, Tuivasa has earned his first winning streak in the UFC since 2018. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373460023284805633?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 results Tai Tuivasa defeats Harry Hunsucker Alexander Volkanovski tests positive for COVID-19, Brian Ortega UFC 260 title fight scrapped UFC Vegas 22 Live Results UFC Vegas 22 Main Card Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Derek Brunson def Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-46)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Gregor Gillespie vs Brad Riddell -- Canceled due to COVID-19 protocolsWelterweight Bout: Max Griffin def Song Kenan by KO (punch) at 2:20, R1Strawweight Bout: Montserrat Canejo def Cheyanne Buys by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)Bantamweight Bout: Adrian Yanez def Gustavo Lopez by KO (punch) at 0:27, R3Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa def Harry Hunsucker by TKO (punches) at 0:49, R1 UFC Vegas 22 Prelims Women's Bantamweight Bout: Macy Chiasson def Marion Reneau by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson def Leonardo Santos by KO (punches) at 4:59, R3Middleweight Bout: Trevin Giles def Roman Dolidze by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Bantamweight Bout: Montel Jackson def Jesse Strader by TKO (punches) at 1:58, R1Flyweight Bout: Bruno Silva def JP Buys by TKO (punch) at 2:56, R2Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Julia Avila vs Julija Stoliarenko -- CANCELED

  • Kawhi Leonard with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets

    Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets, 03/20/2021

  • Marcus Morris Sr. with a buzzer beater vs the Charlotte Hornets

    Marcus Morris Sr. (LA Clippers) with a buzzer beater vs the Charlotte Hornets, 03/20/2021

  • Portland police officers used force more than 6,000 times against protesters last year

    A New York Times analysis of reviews of police conduct during anti-police-brutality protests in 2020 found widespread missteps in police responses.

  • Valanciunas, Brooks lead Grizzlies past Warriors, 111-103

    Jonas Valanciunas and Dillon Brooks scored 19 points each, Valanciunas added 15 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 111-103 on Saturday night, splitting the two-game set between the teams. Brandon Clarke added 16 points, and Ja Morant had 14 points and eight assists, including six points in Memphis’ closing 10-3 run. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 26 points, connecting on 10 of 21 shots.