The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Jordan Poole scored 26 points, Stephen Curry had 19 and the Golden State Warriors routed the New Orleans Pelicans 126-85 on Friday night to improve to 7-1. Gary Payton II added 17 points, and the Warriors broke it open with a 34-point third quarter. Jonas Valanciunas scored 20 points for the Pelicans.