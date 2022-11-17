Tyrese Haliburton with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/16/2022
Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/16/2022
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Charlotte Hornets host the Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 11 assists, Myles Turner added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat Charlotte 125-113 on Wednesday on night in which Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball re-injured his left ankle after stepping on a fan's foot. Bennedict Mathurin had 20 points off the bench, including Indiana’s first 10 points of the fourth quarter, and the Pacers won for the sixth time in eight games. Buddy Hield added 19 points.
I was told I had cancer by phone. The diagnosis did not come as a surprise; the manner of its announcement did.
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management accused three men of poaching after dead deer were found in Glocester and North Kingstown.
Just as they were a few months ago, the Lakers are reportedly interested in trading for sharpshooting forward Bojan Bogdanovic.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the petition to block the pro-Russian website strana.ua and instructed the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Oleksiy Danilov to deal with this issue.
NBA trade speculation surrounding LeBron James has returned with the Lakers' 3-10 start and the Suns are in the middle of it.
Steph Curry shared what he told Klay Thompson after breaking the all-time 3-point record last season.
When the Nets acquired Ben Simmons, the hope was a change of scenery was just what the former No. 1 overall pick needed to get back into All-Star form. But that hope has apparently started to fade within the organization.
The Celtics got 44 points from their bench in a 126-101 victory over the Hawks.
Following a 153-121 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, Kevin Durant spoke about his trade request during the offseason, his frustrations with the organization, his relationship with Kyrie Irving, the Nets' 6-9 start to the season, and more.
Draymond Green isn't concerned about the Warriors' slow start to the season.
Lauri Markkanen's rise with the Utah Jazz could serve as another reminder that young players develop at different paces and in different roles, a lesson that the Bulls and Patrick Williams should heed.
While no one knows exactly when the Warriors' dynasty will end, Steve Kerr is preparing everyone for the conclusion.
JaMychal Green being used as a small-ball center should help him and the Warriors equally.
The Celtics' guard depth will be tested Wednesday night, as both Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon won't play against the Hawks due to injury.
Wednesday’s Miami Heat shootaround ahead of the team’s game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena offered additional insight on the injury status of Omer Yurtseven, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo. There also was breaking news, with center Bam Adebayo ruled out with a bruised left knee. It is the first missed game this season for Adebayo. Earlier, coach Erik Spoelstra offered updates ...
The Duke Blue Devils failed to take care of the basketball, turning it over a whopping 18 times, and shot poorly on 3-pointers in losing a top-10 showdown with the Kansas Jayhawks
"It wasn’t difficult at all to request a trade because it was about ball."
Jett Howard scored 17 points, and Joey Baker and Kobe Bufkin each scored 14 as Michigan basketball beat Pittsburgh, 91-60, in the Legends Classic.