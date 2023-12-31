Tyrese Haliburton with a 2 Pt vs. New York Knicks
Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) with a 2 Pt vs. New York Knicks, 12/30/2023
Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) with a 2 Pt vs. New York Knicks, 12/30/2023
Game recognizes game. If the Bucks couldn’t see it or feel it, it was confirmed by Pacers star-in-the-making Tyrese Haliburton, making the “Dame Time” gesture in the waning moments of the NBA in-season tournament semifinal.
Caitlin Cooper, who has been covering the Indiana Pacers for years, joins Dan Devine to reflect on one of the biggest recent wins in recent Pacers history and to talk about the future of this young team, led by superstar guard Tyrese Haliburton.
While it feels like Haliburton has come out of nowhere to add himself to the crop of young talent ready to take over the league, it feels a little like déjà vu as well, with the comparisons to Steve Nash being inevitable ... and fitting.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap the Pacers’ win over the Bucks and the Lakers’ win over the Pelicans, and then preview Saturday’s NBA In-Season Tournament Final between the Pacers and Lakers.
LeBron had 18 points in the second quarter.
Troy Aikman was among those thrilled to see Jimmy Johnson get honored.
Postseason positioning is on the line for both the Lions and Cowboys on Saturday.
The Pistons went more than two months without a win.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will also sacrifice some cash.
Ole Miss had never won 11 games in a single season until 2023.
Icons, pioneers and many more died in 2023.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
It’s shaping up to be a competitive Big 12 season with four of the 11 remaining undefeated teams in Division I residing in the conference.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
Whether you're fighting for a championship or trying to end the fantasy season on a high note, Matt Harmon breaks down what to watch for in Week 17.
The Pac-12 is seemingly saving the best for last.
Kalen DeBoer may have turned Washington around in just two years, but his journey to the College Football Playoff isn't an overnight success story.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
The turnover sword was busy in San Antonio.