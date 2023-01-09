Tyrese Haliburton with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/08/2023
Based solely on the recruiting rankings, this national championship game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU is the most lopsided in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff. The Horned Frogs have some blue-chippers, but they're more likely to rely on players who outperform their prospect pedigree. “Yo, man, in football stars don’t matter at all,” TCU star cornerback Tre Hodges-Tomlinson said Saturday during media day for the CFP title game.
De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) with a 2-pointer vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 01/07/2023
Bella Hadid goes nude behind a Louis Vuitton handbag in their new Yayoi Kusama campaign, and she looks incredible.
Some retirees want to stretch their dollars, while others are most concerned with proximity to family, fishing holes or golf courses. Plenty of other folks just want to feel safe as age, and if...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called TCU’s season magical and TCU quarterback Max Duggan has impressed Dak Prescott with his toughness
Bettors are backing TCU to cover the spread and are also favoring the over.
The board of Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 2.5% on the 3rd of March...
Elizabeth Hurley has the inside track to the fountain of youth.
LeBron James wants the Lakers to make a move to push them into championship contention, even if it means giving up draft capital.
Should the Celtics move Robert Williams back to the starting lineup? It's pretty clear where Jayson Tatum stands on the subject.
There were several calls in the last two minutes of the Kings' 136-134 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that didn't sit well with Sacramento players or fans.
The AFC playoff picture is complete. Check out the final seeding and Wild Card Round matchups following the Patriots' Week 18 loss to the Bills.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
Follow along with Yahoo Sports for what's sure to be a charged-up night at Lambeau Field.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Here's the updated order of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft following the results of Sunday's Week 18 games.
Have you ever seen this before in a football game at any level? Patrick Mahomes said this is called “Snow Globe.”
Here are five Obi Toppin-centered trade packages the Knicks could reasonably consider in the coming weeks.
Kuzma also has thoughts on the MVP race.
George Kittle's fantastic grab enabled rookie Brock Purdy to join illustrious NFL quarterback company.