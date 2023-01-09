Tyrese Haliburton with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets

Associated Press

Based solely on the recruiting rankings, this national championship game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU is the most lopsided in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff. The Horned Frogs have some blue-chippers, but they're more likely to rely on players who outperform their prospect pedigree. “Yo, man, in football stars don’t matter at all,” TCU star cornerback Tre Hodges-Tomlinson said Saturday during media day for the CFP title game.