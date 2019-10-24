Tyrell Williams returns to Raiders practice after missing two games

ALAMEDA, Calif. - Quarterback Derek Carr had a welcome sight when he walked out on the practice field Wednesday.

Tyrell Williams, the Raiders' top wide receiver, participated in a limited capacity after missing the last two games with plantar fasciitis.

"It's very nice to have No. 16 back on the field," Carr said. "A familiar face. I've thrown a lot of passes to him, so that's good. Hopefully we'll have him out there Sunday."

Williams said his availability will depend on how his foot reacts to going through practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, but he said the painful injury has taken more of a toll on him mentally.

"It's been rough," he said after practice at the team's facility. "I've never missed a game in my career. … I've just been trying to battle it. That's kind of been the hardest part for me, regardless of the pain, just not being out there for those guys. I want to be dependable."

Coach Jon Gruden is cautiously optimistic he could get Williams back soon, which would be a boost to the passing game. He scored a touchdown in each of the four games he has played for the Raiders.

"I thought he looked pretty good today," Gruden said. "He's still questionable, but we'll see. We'll give him one more day to go out there and test that foot."

Williams was just happy to be one step closer to a return.

"It just felt good to get out there and run around," he said. "I've been sore for awhile, so just trying to work through that. Going in the right direction for sure. I feel good about (playing on Sunday). I just have to see how it responds the next few days."

