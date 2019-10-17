Tyrell Williams misses practice with plantar fasciitis

The Raiders had extra time to get ready for Sunday’s game against the Packers at Lambeau Field. One of their key players continues to be injured, however.

Receiver Tyrell Williams didn’t practice on Wednesday due to a foot injury. Williams missed the Week Five win over the Bears in London after starting the first four games of the season — and catching a touchdown pass in each game.

“He has plantar fasciitis,” coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “Whatever that is, he has. It’s not getting much better.”

Tackle Trent Brown, who has started every game this season, missed practice on Wednesday with a calf injury. Brown was sued Tuesday for domestic violence; he denies the allegations.

The Raiders started 1-2, but they have since won at Indianpolis and against the Bears in London. If they can find a way to beat the Packers on Sunday, the league will be firmly on notice that Jon Gruden is back, and so are the Raiders.