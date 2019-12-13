ALAMEDA – Tyrell Williams scored four touchdowns in his first four games as a Raider, with 216 receiving yards to boot. The veteran receiver seemed to be integrating himself well into a new offense, but he was already battling a nasty bout of plantar fasciitis.

The nagging, extremely painful foot ailment that struck in Week 2 but he didn't bow out until Week 4. He missed two games before coming back into the fray to help a weakened and floundering Raiders receiver corps.

He has had some good moments and some pretty bad ones since his return, with lower efficiency than he's used to. While Williams won't excuse lackluster play, Raiders coaches have coming to his defense when asked about his health.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Williams' plantar fasciitis is still bugging him. Pretty bad, as a matter of fact, despite him practicing fully on a consistent basis.

"Yeah, it's been a real challenge," Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Friday. "We've had a lot of foot problems around here this year. He's been dealing with it really since the second week of the season and he missed a few games. He came back and hasn't really healed. He's managed it. We try to manage him on the practice field, but give him credit, he's playing through pain and we thank him for that."

It's something Williams will continue to fight through as we head toward this season's end. Rest is the best medicine, and he won't be able to do that for a few more weeks.

"it's a pretty significant injury, but he's battling through it," offensive coordinator Greg Olson said. "He's taking medication before every game trying to manage the pain, but certainly every week that's something he's had to deal with."

Tyrell Williams' early-season bout of plantar fasciitis 'never really healed' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area