Tyrell Williams back at Lions practice after dislocating his pinkie

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams was back at practice on Wednesday morning, a day after leaving the training camp field with an injury.

We didn’t know the exact nature of the injury on Tuesday, but coach Dan Campbell cleared it up in his pre-practice press conference on Wednesday. Campbell confirmed that Williams, the Lions’ top wideout, dislocated the pinkie finger on his left hand during a drill.

Trainers popped the finger back into place for Williams and he is cleared for full activity, per Campbell.

Williams did uncharacteristically drop a couple of passes in Tuesday’s practice session, and the injured digit helps explain why that might have happened.

