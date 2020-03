Stanford guard Tyrell Terry chats with the Pac-12 Conference's Andy Katz as the Cardinal comes up on a weekend where they travel to the Oregon schools to end regular season competition. Stanford is on a four-game winning streak and will look to extend it to five with a matchup on Thursday against Oregon State at 6 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Networks.

