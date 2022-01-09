Tyrell Roberts talks WSU’s bounce-back win and his shooter's mindset

Pac-12 Networks’ Krista Blunk and Mike Montgomery speak with student-athlete Tyrell Roberts following Washington State men’s basketball 77-61 win over Utah on Saturday, Jan. 8 in Salt Lake City. Roberts finishes with a team-high 17 points on five made three-pointers as the Cougars snap a 13-game losing streak to the Runnin’ Utes. WSU improves to 9-6 overall and 2-2 in conference. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.